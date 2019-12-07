Countdown to Christmas: 20 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays Sonoma-Style

Slide 1 of 21 20. Make the season bright: Stand in awe of the brightly-lit snowmen at Cornerstone Sonoma (Dec. 7). Salvaged from a Boston factory in 2004, the synthetic snowmen have spread holiday cheer for 15 years — appearing in different configurations each year. The best part? They're sure to survive even a warmish winter. Pair your illuminated experience with mulled wine from Meadowcroft winery available at the marketplace. cornerstonesonoma.com. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 2 of 21 19. Travel back in time: If you're yearning for the days of yore, make your way to world-famous horticulturalist Luther Burbank's home. Now a museum, it will be decorated in old-fashioned splendor for the 40th annual Holiday Open House (Dec. 7 & 8). Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance — guests can even dance to Santa's banjo (no doubt, he's a man of many talents). Open house guests can shop gifts and enjoy free rides on "Rosie the Trolley" to and from the Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair at the Finley Community Center. lutherburbank.org. (Kent Porter)

Slide 3 of 21 18. Ready, set, fry: Prepare for the first night of Chanukah by honing your latke-making skills at "the ultimate Chanukah cook-off." The "Latke Masterchef" event (Dec. 8), organized by the Chabad Jewish Center in Petaluma, will have teams face off as they peel, grate and fry their way toward the coveted Latke trophy. The center also organizes a Chanukah pop-up shop during the month of December with candles, menorahs, dreidels and chocolate Gelt as well as gift items and decorations — you can even get a Chanukah toy for your dog! jewishpetaluma.com. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 4 of 21 17. Spread holiday cheer: 'Tis the merry season for eating lots of food, exchanging gifts, and getting together with friends and family. But the holiday season can also be a difficult time for many people, including those who are homeless, alone or struggling to make ends meet. This year, spend some time helping those in need: feed the hungry at the Redwood Empire Food Bank, volunteer at Committee on the Shelterless (COTS), support seniors in Sonoma County through the Council on Aging. More volunteer opportunities here. (Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 21 16. Be dazzled by a Mexican posada: Celebrate the culture and traditions of Mexico at the Luther Burbank Center's annual Posada Navideña (Dec. 13). In Mexico, Las Posadas festivals commemorate the biblical story of Joseph and Mary's search for shelter. Traditionally, it unfolds over nine nights, culminating in a joyful celebration on Christmas Eve. At the Luther Burbank Center, Sacramento-based folkloric dance company Calidanza presents a reenactment of the celebration with piñatas, processions, and traditional dances from Mexico’s different regions. The show will end with music from the center’s own youth mariachi band, Cantares de Mi Tierra de LBC. lutherburbankcenter.org. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 6 of 21 15. See Santa fly in: If there’s one guy who knows how to make an entrance, it’s Santa. Whether it’s stealthily through a chimney or via a flying sleigh, his arrival never fails to impress. In Wine Country, he takes it up a notch with different modes of transportation: tractor, boat, train and — most spectacularly — helicopter. Mrs. Claus comes along for the Santa Fly-In to Santa Rosa's Pacific Coast Air Museum (Dec. 14). pacificcoastairmuseum.org. (John Burgess)

Slide 7 of 21 14. See Santa get swanky: Ever wondered where Santa stays while traveling the world delivering gifts? Maybe you thought he slept in the sleigh, but apparently he likes to check into more luxurious digs like Sonoma's MacArthur Place (Dec 14). Santa and his helpers will make an appearance during the hotel's Twelve Nights of Marvel — a series of festive events leading up to Christmas. This being Sonoma, there will be plenty of opportunities to get into the holiday spirits: Hanson vodka, Prohibition whiskey and Sonoma Springs beer are some of the drinks being poured in December. macarthurplace.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 21 13. See upscale gingerbread houses: Some might say it's not officially the holiday season until you've had your first gingersnap. But for some, a cookie is not enough. At Hotel Petaluma's 4th annual gingerbread house showcase and competition (Dec 13-15), you'll see creations that would lure any modern-day Hansel and Gretel right into the witch's cauldron. Some gingerbread houses even replicate historic Petaluma mansions. If you want to take a peek inside real Victorian homes dressed up for the season, check out the Petaluma Holiday Lighted Home Tour (Dec. 8). visitpetaluma.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 21 12. Say feliz navidad, god jul or joyeux noël: Nothing tugs at our heartstrings like the foods of Christmas past. Whether it's mom's pecan pie, abuela's tamales, Swedish pickled herring or a Bûche de Noël, we all crave a little taste of our heritage during the holidays. Find nostalgia-inducing foods from across the country and around the world at Sonoma County's restaurants and bakeries: Tamales Mana makes our favorite steamed corn cakes, Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma serves a traditional Swedish julbord (Dec. 14), Pascaline in Forestville makes Bûche de Noël to order. Find more holiday foods here. (Shutterstock)

Slide 10 of 21 11. Make the yuletide gay: The acclaimed San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus returns to Sonoma County with “Holigays are Here” (Dec. 15), a rollicking performance of zany holiday antics, traditional carols, and new surprises. Now in its 29th year, the holiday extravaganza features a choir of over 150 voices, special guests, and live musicians. The concert at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park benefits Face 2 Face, AIDS services of Sonoma County. gmc.sonoma.edu. (Will Bucquoy) — Dan Taylor

Slide 11 of 21 10. Bake and break bread: At the state-of-the-art Artisan Baking Center in Petaluma, have some flour-filled fun with friends and strangers during classes like Truffle Workshop (Dec. 7), Traditional & Whole Grain Stollen (Dec. 12), Holiday Rolls (Dec. 18) and The Art of Baguette (Dec. 19). Classes are taught by top bakers like Craig Ponsford, who previously ran his own bakery in Sonoma for 17 years and still owns a bakery and innovation center, Ponsford’s Place, in his hometown of San Rafael. centralmilling.com/artisan-baking-center. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 12 of 21 9. Enjoy an old-fashioned French holiday spectacle: Michel Michelis's Le Cirque de Bohème has enthralled children and adults for the past six years during a series of sold-out performances. Echoing the style of 1920s nouveau-cirque performances and the French Christmastime circus tradition, it blends circus acts — clowns, mimes, trapeze artists, tightrope walkers, contortionists and jugglers — with a captivating storyline and live music. This year's show, À Paris, will treat the audience to a "magical moment of entertaining" at Cornerstone Sonoma (Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22). cirquedeboheme.com. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 13 of 21 8. Hear the fireplace roar: Contrary to popular belief, it can get cold in Sonoma County. While we've all pretty much mastered the art of layering, there's nothing like a fireplace to warm you up after a day spent outdoors — or freezing in your office cubicle. Several local restaurants serve up ember-enhanced meals and drinks sure to get you into the holiday spirit; a few favorites include John Ash Front Room in Santa Rosa, Cafe Citti in Kenwood, El Dorado Kitchen in Sonoma and Stark's Steak & Seafood in Santa Rosa. Find more cozy restaurants and wineries here.

Slide 14 of 21 7. Warm up with a hot drink: While we're on the topic of how to stay warm, how about a hot drink with a spoonful of childhood nostalgia? At Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, order a Peppermint Patty Hot Chocolate at the The Warm Puppy Café. Then cozy up by the fireplace before you consider putting on those skates. For a more grownup version, try the Aztec hot chocolate or mocha, spiced with cinnamon and chili, at Flying Goat Coffee in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg and Cloverdale's Plank Coffee. More winter warmers here. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 15 of 21 6. Shop local: Swap the dreaded mid-December mall experience for a wholesome old-school event. Holidays Along the Farm Trails, a.k.a. the perfect antidote to seasonal anxiety, allow participants to get into the holiday spirit by visiting local farms, creameries and cideries. On the Farm Trails, buy gifts (often in the form of delicious artisan foods) or make your own at DIY workshops. You can also cut your own tree and, best of all, greet the farm animals. Other "shop local" opportunities can be found at Santa Rosa's Made Local Marketplace, featuring products from local artisans, and The Barlow marketplace in Sebastopol. More local shopping here. (John Burgess)

Slide 16 of 21 5. Sing along like there's no tomorrow: Take your in-shower arias to the Jackson Theater in Santa Rosa. On December 22 (3-5 p.m.), sing along to Handel's Messiah with a little help of an orchestra, soloists and an onstage chorus. Now in its 39th year, The Redwood Empire Sing-Along Messiah is believed to be the longest running Sing-Along Messiah in the United States. What could be a better way to ring in the season than to belt out a bunch of Hallelujahs? Bring your own music score, or get one at the theatre. Get your ticket here. (Erik Castro)

Slide 17 of 21 4. Get cracking in Healdsburg: At Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg, see rows of whimsical, militarily-precise nutcrackers stand ready for inspection. Their ranks are arrayed on shelves installed just for the holidays and spill over into every nook and cranny of the bakery. There is even an extra tall version to greet you as you walk through the bakery’s open gates. The nutcracker view is best enjoyed with pain perdu and a Ghirardelli chocolate mocha before holiday shopping on the plaza.

Slide 18 of 21 3. Make your own wreath: Join the artists at Dragonfly Floral in Healdsburg for a workshop designing aromatic holiday wreaths (Dec. 15). The event will focus on complex designs using eucalyptus, bay, juniper, cedar, redwood, berries, pine cones, and other textural elements. A workshop for families (Dec. 21) will share simple designs that can be created by artists of all ages. dragonflyfloralschool.com. (John Burgess) — Dan Taylor

Slide 19 of 21 2. Sip, savor and shop: Holidays in Healdsburg (Nov. 29 – Dec. 31) is a cherished seasonal tradition in Sonoma County. During a four-hour (day) or two-hour (evening) guided Fine Wine and Foodie Walking Tour, enjoy the Christmas-tree-lit plaza, colorful street decorations, festive window displays, carolers; savor seasonal bites and award-winning wines, ports, spiced teas and hot chocolate; or take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage. winecountrywalkingtours.com. (Christopher Chung) — Dan Taylor

Slide 20 of 21 1. Let it snow: Sonoma County really has it all — even snow! Each Friday in December, snowflakes flurry down in the courtyard of Hotel Petaluma. Cozy up by the lobby fireplace with a glass of wine from The Shuckery Parlor or Barber Cellars, located in the hotel. Then pop over to Brewsters Beer Garden, home to the "Miracle" pop-up — a Christmas-themed bar concept from New York City. See the beer garden decked out in kitschy holiday décor while you sip on a seasonal cocktail. Cheers and happy holidays!

Slide 21 of 21 Brewsters Beer Garden in all its Christmas kitschy glory.