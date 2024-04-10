Healdsburg’s Chalkboard Restaurant Closes Abruptly

A new restaurant is already in the works, with a "Latin cuisine" concept taking over this summer.


By Heather Irwin

When the two Michelin-starred Cyrus restaurant left the tony Hotel Les Mars in 2012 after its purchase by entrepreneur Bill Foley’s entertainment group, there was a collective breath-holding over what would take over the space.

The answer was Chalkboard, an “upscale casual” Wine Country restaurant that opened under chef Shane McAnelly in 2013.

Though Healdsburgers can be a fickle bunch, especially when a beloved chef like Douglas Keane left abruptly over a dispute with Foley. But McAnelly’s homemade pasta and well-prepared dishes won over even jaded diners.

Shane McAnelly is named executive chef of Charlie Palmer Collective’s Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg in 2023. McAnelly honed his skills at Chalkboard, Brass Rabbit and Bricoleur before creating the new menu on the square in Healdsburg. (Paige Green)

After McAnelly’s departure in 2020 for Bricoleur Vineyards — he is now heading the kitchen of Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen — Chalkboard lost some of its luster.

On March 24, it shuttered for good, with some displaced staff moving to Foley’s steakhouse, Goodnight’s. However, a new restaurant is already in the works. Foley reps have confirmed that a “Latin cuisine” concept will take over this summer. The Hotel Les Mars website lists the new restaurant’s name as Arandas.