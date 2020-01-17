Enjoy Real Conversations at Petaluma Bar That Doesn’t Like Cellphones

A U.S. Coast Guard lifebuoy with personal messages about Ernie's Tin Bar hangs from the roof of the bar in Petaluma on Wednesday, July 31, 2013. (Conner Jay)

Mechanic Kenneth Altenreuther, right, works in the garage in the back of Ernie's Tin Bar on Thursday, July 18, 2013. While people visiting the bar enjoy a cold beverage, they will notice that the bar and garage are next to one another. (Conner Jay)

Eoin McCarthy, left, sipping a beer next to Emma O'Leary both from San Francisco at Ernie's Tin Bar on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma, California. November 22, 2019. (Erik Castro)

A few friends chat over beers and peanuts at Ernie's Tin Bar on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma, California. From left, Jeff La Fountain, John Macon King and William Augusto. November 22, 2019. (Erik Castro)

The bar seen through the passenger window of a 1947 Chrysler Windsor which is parked on the back side of the bar at Ernie's Tin Bar on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma, California. November 22, 2019. (Erik Castro)

Snack on all the shelled peanuts you want, but keep your cellphone tucked away. At Ernie's Tin Bar on Lakewille Highway in Petaluma, the owners frown upon their use. "People talk, and if you sit down, you're going to end up in a conversation with somebody," said third-generation proprietor Ernie Altenreuther.

It’s cold outside and the rain is coming down. But inside Ernie’s Tin Bar near Petaluma, a stove fire brings warmth to patrons unwinding after the workday. Since 1923, this corrugated shack on Lakeville Highway has offered respite from the bustling world outside its door. That’s especially true in winter, when the glow of string lights and a neon “Speakeasy” sign in the fogged window beckon commuters to stop and wait out traffic jams along the notoriously dangerous road. The dress code ranges from boots and polished loafers to pressed suits and work uniforms.

“Some people are coming in after wine tasting. Some are coming in after working on a job site,” Seth Bodek, a 45-year-old construction worker from San Francisco, said while sipping a rare Fuchshof cider from Germany. To the surprise of many who stop here, Ernie’s has one of the North Bay’s most satisfying and eclectic beer and cider selections on tap, including Pliny the Younger. The insanely popular, hop-heavy winter release arrives in kegs from Russian River Brewing Company in early February. At the other end of the hoppy spectrum, Ernie’s customers can down a Hamm’s for $1.75 a can.

Snack on all the shelled peanuts you want, but keep your cellphone tucked away. The bar’s owners frown upon their use. “People talk, and if you sit down, you’re going to end up in a conversation with somebody,” said third-generation proprietor Ernie Altenreuther, a married father of three who lives on the family ranch just up the road.

Imbibe a little too much? Ernie’s offers free rides to customers living within a 16-mile radius of the establishment. On winter nights, that’s the kind of service that truly warms the soul.

Ernie’s Tin Bar, 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 707-762-2075. For free shuttle Friday-Sunday, 3 to 10 p.m., call 707-478-0586.