Creating Your Own Space: Register Now for the Second Episode of Women in Conversation at Home

Leslie Goodrich of Lala's Jam will be sharing her secret to making delicious jam in the second episode of Women in Conversation at Home. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

How do you create a personal space that reflects you? It’s a question many of us are trying to answer as we hunker down in homes, garage offices, and outdoor oases that are more functional than fanciful.

In the second episode of our three-part virtual series, Women In Conversation at Home, host Amy Gutierrez explores the art of creating space to live, think, and breathe for yourself and those around you. This free event highlights local women making a change in their community.

On Oct. 14, designers Alysia Andriola, Lindsay Wallstrum, and musician Eki Shola, will teach us about honoring physical and mental space and transforming their environment into something magical. Jam-maker Leslie Goodrich gets canning and Duskie Estes has a tasty cocktail recipe. Sonoma Magazine editors Heather Irwin and Sofia Englund will also be joining us in this episode.

Sounds of Healing, Eki Shola

A physician turned full-time musician, Eki Shola uses her neo-soul vocals to bring healing and peace to her community. A wildfire survivor who lost her home — along with three unreleased albums and instruments — in the 2017 Tubbs fire, Shola is no stranger to tragedy and rebuilding. Putting her feelings into music, Shola’s rich, expressive voice won her spots on the NPR Tiny Desk series and invitations to perform in New York and London. A talent to watch, her music reminds us of intimate singer-songwriters like Lauryn Hill and Meshell Ndegeocello. Her prescription for happiness? Music.

All Set, Alysia Andriola

Prop styling and set design are as much about creating a mood as they are about showing the objects in their best light. Alysia goes one step further with her projects, capturing the essence of an oyster on ice or a roasted carrot or a fried chicken sandwich so lovely you can’t help but want to reach into the photo to taste it.

As she describes it, she works from scratch to build a universe of the seen and unseen that engages the viewer’s imagination. Find out her secrets to turn life into art, chaos into calm and stories into aspirations.

A Little Help From Your Fronds, Lindsay Wallstrum

The proud owner of more than 100 houseplants and an avid green thumb, interior plant designer Lindsay Wallstrum has made it her mission to incorporate leafy, calming greens in her clients’ work and family spaces. The owner of Leaf + Lolo in Petaluma, Wallstrum recently left a corporate job to follow her passion and offer curbside plant delivery services and wellness-focused interiors inspired by plants. See more of Lindsay’s green interior designs here.

Jam On It, Leslie Goodrich

The only secret to making delicious jam is taking the time to do it in small batches, with love, according to Goodrich. After a lifetime of careers — from real estate to teaching — her passion for making delicious preserves from local fruit has jelled into a full-time job as Chief Fruit Officer of Lala’s Jam Bar and Farmstand in Petaluma.

Bacon Booze, Duskie Estes

Chef and non-profit director Duskie Estes loves a good cocktail, especially if it involves bacon. She’ll show the tricks to making a smoky-good beverage you’ll never forget.