A trio of disasters hasn’t stopped a longtime family of Santa Rosa seafood purveyors from coming back even stronger. In fact, things are now going swimmingly.

After a 2-alarm fire last May, Santa Rosa Seafood briefly closed for repairs, but owner Nick Svedise says they’re very much reopened. “We’ve gotten a lot of calls from customers thinking we are still closed,” said Svedise, who took over from his father, Mike, after his untimely death at age 59 in 2017.

The family’s sprawling seafood compound (which includes a retail store and restaurant at 946 and 958 Santa Rosa Ave.) also suffered another smaller fire in the restaurant kitchen months ago, but things are totally back to normal, according to Svedse.

The seafood shop is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:30a.m. to 6:30p.m. and the raw bar and grill is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday. 707-579-3474, sanfranciscocrabshipping.com.