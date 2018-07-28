The 10 Cutest Cats in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 12 Coral: "Coral is the cutest cat because she has an adorable spot on her nose and matching spots on her toes. Her blue eyes resemble the ocean, the inspiration for her name. Her sweet, loyal nature and loud, happy purring never fails to capture your heart."

Slide 2 of 12 Tigger: "My cat is the cutest because he always relaxes in hilarious positions. He lets my 6 yr old wear him like a scarf or necklace and he loves to snuggle!"

Slide 3 of 12 Leo: "His personality shows in his eyes! Spunky, fun, curious and a true troublemaker! But at the end of the day, he greets me at the door and waits for his tummy rub. I have honestly never owned a cat who was anything like Leo!"

Slide 4 of 12 Journey: "Journey is the best cat ever! His favorite teams are the Giants, Warriors, 49'ers and the Sharks, and he likes to sport his team colors while we watch the games together. He enjoys doing tricks such as sit, turn and up or down and roll. Yes, he really is a cat. :)"

Slide 5 of 12 Princess Sassypants: "She’s got those gorgeous blue eyes (thanks to her Siamese background) that are just mesmerizing!"

Slide 7 of 12 Toby: "Toby is a cute cat but all cats are cute. Why is Toby cute, Toby has the magical blue Siamese eyes that does a lot of talking even when he is not talking which is not that often, he is very vocal. Plus he doesn't mind me dressing him up for some pics."

Slide 8 of 12 Kai: "King Kai as we jokingly refer to him due to his regal, loyal, and loving nature unexpectedly joined our family when a neighbor left him behind. We feel so lucky that the cutest cat entered our lives and are excited to share him with the rest of Sonoma!"

Slide 9 of 12 Jax: "Jax is a fun-loving, toy chasing full of energy kitty! He looks up to his big brother Mowgli for guidance and loves to play. Constantly carries toys all over his house with him."

Slide 10 of 12 Mowgli: "Mowgli is a 10 1/2 month old Snow Mink Bengal who loves to go for walks in his front yard. He is a determined hunter who will let no insect that enters his home leave alive. He is also very patient and loving to everyone."

Slide 11 of 12 Khai: "Well. Just look at him. Have you ever seen such beautiful eyes? And his pink button nose? I wish you could feel his fur, he is a rescue but I believe he is a Turkish Angora, his fur is so soft and silky! He earns raves from everyone he meets!"