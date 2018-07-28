The 10 Cutest Cats in Sonoma County

Get ready for some cuteness overload! Voting in Sonoma Magazine’s Cutest Cat Contest, the public has picked the 10 most adorable kitties in Sonoma County and our cat-loving hearts are melting. With so many fabulous feline friends being entered into the contest, it must have been a tough choice for voters, but here they are – in the gallery above – the cutest of them all. Now, we certainly don’t envy the panel of judges from Sonoma Magazine and our beneficiary Pets Lifeline that will have to pick a winner from this gorgeous group of 10… stay tuned for the announcement.

Looking for more things to do in Sonoma County? Click here