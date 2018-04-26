9 Sonoma Wineries You Didn’t Know Made Sparkling Wine

Sparkling wine houses like Gloria Ferrer, Korbel and Domaine Carneros may rule the roost when it comes to Wine Country bubbles, but there are plenty of awesome sparklers to sip at “regular” wineries too. Sparkling wines made by still wine houses are often small production and may involve unique varietals or vineyard specific creations that one wouldn’t find in the sparkling producers’ repertoires. Pop a bottle of bubbly from one of these nine Sonoma County wineries to taste something new – details in the gallery above.

