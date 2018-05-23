5 Sonoma Wine Bars to Check Out Right Now

Slide 1 of 6 Sigh, Sonoma: Recently named one of the top 25 wine bars in the United States, Sigh reopened in mid-2017 after a relocation to a new space in downtown Sonoma. This wine bar specializes in sparkling wine and has has garnered the attention of visitors and locals, who flock to the stylish space. The interior design, featuring cream and light pink shades, fluffy pillows and an expansive marble bar, makes you feel as if you’re inside a bottle of blanc de blancs. The wine list focuses on champagne and California sparkling wine, with something for everyone - from 2009 Louis Roederer Cristal ($395/bottle) to Ironhorse Wedding Cuvée ($15/glass). Be sure to check out their list of hard-to-find growers champagnes, too. 707-996-2444, 120 W. Napa St., Sonoma, sighsonoma.com.

Slide 2 of 6 The Rhône Room, Sonoma: The newest wine bar on our list, the Rhône Room showcases Rhône varietal wines like grenache, syrah, carignane, picpoul, and mourvèdre. The welcoming space features a small bar, a lounge area, and a sunny patio overlooking the garden that the girl & the fig restaurant uses for their French country cuisine (the Rhône Room is the creation of fig's Sondra Bernstein). Guests can enjoy flights, pairings, and wine by the glass and bottle, many of which are part of Bernstein's own wine label. Plan ahead and add a girl & the fig picnic lunch to your experience, or pop in to browse the selection of small production Rhône wines from California and France. 707-933-3000 x10, 20816 Broadway, Sonoma, therhoneroom.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 6 Gourmet Au Bay, Bodega Bay: Go wine surfing at Gourmet Au Bay, a wine bar located at Bodega Harbor. Sit outside on the sunny patio, where you can watch the fishing boats go in and out of the harbor. Or opt for inside seating, and swirl and sniff without the seaside air interrupting your palate. The bar offers wine flights, featuring three wines of your choice from a daily selection, served on a charming wine glass surfboard. Wines are California-centric, with a few international selections. Or order a glass of wine to pair with crab cakes or a flatbread from the kitchen. 707-875-9875, 1412 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, gourmetaubay.com.

Slide 4 of 6 Incavo Wine Lounge & Collective, Petaluma: This Petaluma wine lounge serves wines from small producers that don't have their own tasting rooms, and offers custom tasting experiences based on your preference. Hang out on the patio, where there's frequently live music - even the occasional karaoke, and watch the eccentric world of downtown Petaluma wander past. Incavo also offers food, which is delivered from nearby Central Kitchen. 707-789-0505, 100 Petaluma Blvd. #103, Petaluma, incavowine.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 6 The Flight Deck, Healdsburg: Whether you're seeking a pre-game splash before dinner or spending an afternoon exploring wines from throughout Northern California, the Flight Deck offers both options. Wine guides serve up flights based on appellation and varietal, and custom flights based on your tastes, all for $20. All the wines are from the wine bar's mother company, Vintage Wine Estates, which includes Girard, Viansa, Middle Sister, Windsor Vineyards, and Clos Pegase. Call ahead and see if there are special offerings, such as weekly food pairings (popcorn and bubbles, or zinfandel and cupcakes, anyone?). 707-921-2893, 308B Center St., Healdsburg, theflightdeckhb.com. (Courtesy photo)