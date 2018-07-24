Sonoma Restaurants: 5 Hot Places to Eat and Drink Right Now

Pearl, Petaluma: Open for breakfast and lunch only, the menu includes “Israeli breakfast” of green hummus, labneh (it’s somewhere between yogurt and cream cheese), and fresh pita with olive oil and za’atar (a spice blend of cumin, sumac, thyme, coriander, and sesame seeds); smoked trout with house ricotta and semolina flatbread; cassoulet of duck confit and beans; chicken tagine, with yogurt and couscous; lamb tongue fattoush (a salad with toasted pita); and shakshuka, a vivid tomato stew with chickpeas, fresh fava, baked eggs and grilled sheep’s milk cheese. Prices range from $8 to $20 and include all service. 500 First St., Petaluma, 707-559-5187, pearlpetaluma.com . (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Pearl, Petaluma: Hold onto your za’atar, Sonoma County is finally getting some Israeli and North African cuisine worthy of Wine Country. Chez Panisse alum Brian Leitner has opened a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant with partner Annette Yang in Petaluma. But where “Mediterranean” usually means kabobs or pasta, the newly opened Pearl takes inspiration from the exotic, warm-weather cuisines of Spain, Morocco, Southern France, and the Middle East. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

El Huerto Sonoma, Sonoma: This newish Sonoma storefront with healthy food as its main mission is run by a local farming family, offering fresh-pressed juices and açaí bowls, along with seasonal granola and fruit bowls. What we love is the contrast of trendy avocado toast for just $4.75 and “skin glow” pressed juices, alongside Mexican classics like Tostiloco (Tostito chips, mango, jicama, cucumber, peanuts, tamarind candy and lime, $7.50) and mangonada. 19213 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-934-8791. (Courtesy photo)

Geyserville Gun Club, Geyserville: Expect serious bar bites that will lay a solid foundation for a long night of drinking. Overall, GGC has plenty of secret sauce, paying homage to the average Joe but keeping irreverence and absurdity on tap. 21025 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0036, geyservillegunclub.com

Geyserville Gun Club, Geyserville: The creative bar menu features an ever-changing lineup focused on Asian street food — from ramen and lumpia to spicy tuna hand rolls and nightly raw crudo that recently included live uni. They’re all perfect foils for cheeky drinks like the Thai Fighter with Old Forester 100 Bourbon, gum syrup, black Thai tea, Fernet Branca, allspice dram and sweetened condensed milk. Sweet and prickled with exotic spice, it’s a Thai iced tea’s complicated and brooding older brother. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Geyserville Gun Club, Geyserville: The Geyserville Gun Club is a Fellini-esque watering hole that’s almost too absurdly wonderful to be true. Brought to life by Chef Dino Bugica, it’s the flipside of his more tourist-friendly Diavola Pizzeria and Salumeria. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Ippinn Udon and Tempura, Santa Rosa: It’s best to approach Ippinn with a sense of curiosity and enthusiasm, because there are things on the menu even seasoned foodies won’t immediately recognize. A welcoming and explanatory staff make the adventure fun, and student-friendly prices make it a quick grub stop that almost anyone can appreciate. Slurping welcome! 1880 Mendocino Ave., Suite D (near Mombo’s Pizza), Santa Rosa, 707-521-9911, ippinnllc.com . (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Ippinn Udon and Tempura, Santa Rosa: Move over ramen, it’s udon’s turn in the spotlight. The thicker, sassier noodle cousin to ramen, udon are chewy, slippery strands of cooked wheat and water that beg to be sauced, souped, and slurped. Served hot in winter and cold in the summer, they’ve been a Japanese staple for nearly a thousand years, and now they’re making a splash in Santa Rosa at Ippinn Udon and Tempura. The secret is noodles made onsite and a variety of soup bases, from curry to dashi. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

There’s rarely a moment when Dining Editor Heather Irwin isn’t lifting a fork at one of Sonoma County’s restaurants — from neighborhood taquerias to Michelin-starred dining rooms — for her longtime BiteClub blog . Irwin now brings that same voice to Sonoma Magazine, lending her expertise on the local food scene as she takes us inside the region’s latest hot spots. Read the Perch + Plow restaurant profile below and click through the gallery for Irwin's roundup of Sonoma County restaurants to check out right now.

Small but Mighty: Perch + Plow, Santa Rosa

Out of Chef Mike Mullins’ diminutive galley kitchen comes a lineup of stunning dishes, from coconut-curried cauliflower with harissa to his grandmother’s fried chicken sandwich, yellowtail ceviche, and a frisée salad with pork belly and a soft egg. There’s also an unforgettable burger that’s just become our new favorite.

Mullins starts all of his dishes at Perch+Plow with fresh, local produce and meats, which give him a head start on deliciousness. Having come up through top-notch restaurants including Michelin-starred Cavallo Point, Petite Syrah, and the Kenwood Restaurant — along with stints in the canteens of Silicon Valley (Apple, Google) — he’s got plenty of culinary chops.

And by “diminutive kitchen,” we mean that the mise en place could fit on a postage stamp and staff is packed in like Tokyo subway riders. A stray elbow or knife blade could have serious consequences. But Mullins takes it all in stride, equating the staff’s movement more to a graceful dance they’re perfecting. A few stepped-on toes are the price of entry. Plus, Mullins says, everything’s easy to reach.

Expect a mix of small plates, snacks, salads, several raw fish dishes and just a handful of larger plates. With prices ranging from $8 to $22, it’s an affordable luxury for most. Cocktails are equally impressive under Alec Vlastnic (formerly of Spoonbar), who whips up boozy magic with fresh produce, artisan spirits, and exotic infusions (bacon fatwashed bourbon, dill foam, strawberry balsamic shrub). A $12 cocktail is worth every penny. A brief beer and wine list seems a little bit tackedon but will likely expand. Non-alcoholic choices should be expanded.

The former Christy’s on the Square, an upstairs space overlooking the new Courthouse Square, has always had the potential for greatness. It finally seems to have a team up to the challenge. The interior has been transformed into a sleek, modern design with a grand Bud Snow octopus mural as an eyecatching centerpiece.

Large windows open onto the square and skylights fill the restaurant with a soft glow. The handful of bar tables and stools with front-row views of the action and warm breezes below are among the most coveted.

As downtown Santa Rosa continues its transformation from quiet county seat to a Wine Country destination, restaurants like Perch+Plow lead the way.

