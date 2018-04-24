“Just Months After Wildfire Tragedy, Sonoma Remains California’s Most Blissful Holiday Destination”

Day 3: Dinner at Hazel in Occidental. Lowrie and husband Alan had their final vacation meal at Hazel. "It might have been a Wednesday in the middle of a tiny one street town but the place was mobbed," writes Lowrie. "The staff were so attentive and the locals friendly as we demolished feta, red pepper dip and grilled pitta bread before polishing off a freshly made pepperoni pizza (Alan) and sole with clams and fennel (me)." (Courtesy photo)

Day 3: Stay at Inn at Occidental. "Further inland we reached the little town of Occidental, such an amazing little place and checked into one of the nicest hotels I have ever stayed in," writes Lowrie. "It was just simply gorgeous, homely and welcoming. You know, one of those places you instantly just fall in love with." (Courtesy photo)

Day 3: "Bird watching" in Bodega. On their drive down the Sonoma Coast, Lowrie and husband Alan traveled in the footsteps of Hitchcock: lunch at The Tides, "The Birds" photo op at the Saint Teresa de Avila Church, and more scene spotting in Bodega, including the old Potter School behind the church; "it is now a private house so don’t go knocking," Lowrie advised. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Day 3: Jenner by the Sea. " The forest gave way to the coast as we headed to the adorable Jenner By the Sea, a tiny little place on the edge of an estuary," writes Lowrie. "Clapperboard and white washed houses dotted the hillside looking down on the town’s main street. Worth a photo stop at least." (Photo by Kent Porter)

Day 3: Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville. " We felt small underneath these towering giants/.../Aim to spend a good few hours here taking in the magnificence of it all," said Lowrie. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Day 2: Dinner at John Ash & Co in Santa Rosa. " The place was jumping and it was easy to see why, the food was fab/.../Washed down with a bottle of lovely rose, it was one of the best birthday dinners I have had," said Lowrie. (Courtesy photo)

Day 2: Flower arrangements and cooking class in Healdsburg. On their second day in Sonoma County, Lowrie took a flower arrangement class with Pam Bell at Dragonfly Floral in Healdsburg, followed by a cooking class with Donna del Rey at Relish Culinary Adventures in Healdsburg. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Day 1: Stay at the Vintners Inn in Santa Rosa. On their first night in Sonoma County, Lowrie and husband Alan stayed at the Vintners Inn, where their room featured "fab views of the nearby vineyards." (Courtesy photo)

Day 1: Dinner at the Girl and the Fig in Sonoma. Lowrie ordered the Pastis-scented steamed mussels; while Alan had the Mountain Beef Burger: "huge, juicy, and mouthwatering, [it] came with another mountain fries. God bless America!" said Lowrie. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Day 1: Sightseeing in the town of Sonoma. "The town square is calm and welcoming and headed by [a] regal city hall and the green is surrounded with quality stores, bistros, restaurants and lovely little pubs - it is just picture-postcard small town America," said Lowrie. (Photo by Jeremy Portje)

Day 1: Wine tasting at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. Lead by "an enthusiastic top-hatted guide," Lowrie and travel companion, "hubby" Alan, tasted "fine brut champers," "a nice chardonnay in a funky bar," and reds straight from the barrel followed by a tour of the Champagne Cellars. "Think Great Gatsby meets Liberace," said Lowrie in her description of Buena Vista. (Courtesy photo)

“The Sonoma locals are just as bright and lovely as the California sunshine," said Heather Lowrie in a travel reportage for The Scottish Sun. Click through the gallery to find out what the Scottish reporter did during a visit to Sonoma County and what else she had to say about the experience. (Photo by John Burgess)

A reporter from the Scottish edition of The Sun recently made a trip across the pond for a wine country vacation. She was “in awe” of what she found in the county of Sonoma.

“Just months after [the] wildfire tragedy, Sonoma remains California’s most blissful holiday destination/…/ The Sonoma locals are just as bright and lovely as the California sunshine,” said Heather Lowrie in a travel reportage for The Scottish Sun.

Together with “hubby” Alan, Lowrie sampled Sonoma County gems from east to west and noted that, during the couple’s first trip to “this utterly gorgeous region,” they did not see “one piece of evidence of the infernos which hit some of California’s wine-making regions.”

During their Sonoma sojourn, Lowrie and husband Alan tasted wines at Buena Vista Winery (“think Great Gatsby meets Liberace”), did sightseeing in the town of Sonoma (“it is just picture-postcard small town America”), ordered Pastis-scented steamed mussels at the Girl and the Fig, along with a Sonoma Mountain Beef Burger (“huge, juicy, and mouthwatering, came with another mountain fries. God bless America!”) – and much more.

Click through the gallery above to see what else Heather and Alan got up to during their first Sonoma County visit (their itinerary sounds pretty good to us), and what they recommend to Scottish readers.

Looking for more things to do in Sonoma County? Click here