I Spend $30 a Week at Santa Rosa’s Trader Joe’s, Here’s How You Can Do the Same

Eat edamame: Pair your tofu with some edamame or add them to a salad or pasta. They are high in protein (18.5 grams per cup) and provide every amino acid the body needs . These green soy beans are also packed with vitamin K and folate. At Trader Joe's, they're $1.79. (Stock photo)

Lean mean beans: According to "The Bean Institute" (yes, there is such a thing), beans are a highly nutritious food. They are a good source of protein and fiber, and are fat, sodium, and cholesterol-free. Beans are one of my favorite plant proteins because of their health benefits and price. Most of Trader Joe's canned beans are $0.99 , including their black and garbanzo beans, which I love to add into burritos or toss on salads for a quick, healthy lunch or dinner. (Stock photo)

Let's taco about it: There are a lot of things you can do with a tortilla. I love making bean tacos or burritos, or even a quick peanut butter banana tortilla "sandwich" heated up on a skillet. The fiber in the tortillas helps keep you full longer and, paired with beans (protein) and spinach, they can create a balanced meal. Trader Joe's sells a pack of twelve corn tortillas for only $1.25 . (Photo courtesy of Delish Knowledge )

Terrific tofu: Tofu is another good plant-protein source for those who take a pass on meat. It is low in calories and contains 15.57 grams of protein per block (tofu comes in a single block per container). But the best thing about tofu is the price - even if you're buying organic, it usually never goes above $3.00. There is some controversy over soy, however, especially genetically modified soy, so it is best to stick with organic. Trader Joe's sells their organic tofu for $1.99 . A quick tip: I love slicing my tofu into cubes and sautéing it with olive oil, garlic, ginger, tamari (soy sauce), lemon juice, and maple syrup. Who said tofu can't make your mouth water? (Stock photo)

Sweet, sweet potato: Loaded with vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium, sweet potatoes always have you covered - at least nutritionally speaking. Trader Joe's practically gives them away at only $1.69 per two pounds . If you're in a hurry, I would recommend popping one in the microwave. Otherwise, they come out caramelized and sweet as sugar after about 45 minutes in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Or pan-fry them with a drizzle of olive oil and salt - delicious and much healthier than anything you would find in a restaurant. (Stock photo)

Bruchetta sauce straight from the grotto: I discovered Trader Joe's Bruschetta Sauce about a week ago and I'm already obsessed. In addition to putting it on bread, I've also tried to use it like a marinara sauce on my pasta - and it was amazing. The combination of tomato, olive oil, basil, and garlic gave my previously bland pasta dish a strong Italian flavor. Pick it up for just $2.99 . (Photo courtesy of Trader Joe's)

Pasta makes cents: Pasta paired with ketchup has satisfied many hungry and broke students, but there are ways to make your pasta dinner a little more interesting. I like to buy Trader Joe's Organic Brown Rice and Quinoa Fusilli Pasta, which is sold for just $2.99 . Quinoa has eight grams of protein per cup, making it a great choice for vegans and vegetarians or anyone in need of some extra nutrition. Plus, quinoa is naturally gluten-free. Pair it with some sautéed spinach or tomato sauce. (Stock photo)

Make Popeye proud: If you won't trust a cartoon character, take it from the experts: spinach is loaded with nutrients ; insoluble fiber, calcium, magnesium and iron are some of the beneficial ingredients. Throw it in a smoothie, use it as a base for a salad, toss it in a pasta dish, stuff it inside a bean burrito: you can pair spinach with pretty much anything. Trader Joe's prices a bag of spinach at $1.99 , which is about the same amount for many of their other nutritious, leafy greens, so stock up! (Stock photo)

In celebration of celery: Celery makes a great low calorie snack , and is also inexpensive. At just $1.99 at Trader Joe's, it is a good choice for those on a budget. Celery alone would never fill me up, which is why I like to make my aforementioned "ants on a log," or peanut butter on celery topped with raisins. It may be a traditional kids snack, but it's just as satiating and delicious for grownups. (Stock photo)

A nut-rich-ious snack or smoothie: When it's 3 p.m. and all you can think of is chocolate, donuts and caffeine, peanut butter can come in handy. I love spreading peanut butter on bananas, using it in a smoothie, or making "ants on a log" for a burst of energy - a satisfying snack because of the healthy fats in the nut butter and the fiber from the fresh and dried fruit. If you're in a pinch, just eat a spoonful of peanut butter straight out of the jar - I promise I won't tell anyone. Trader Joe's peanut butter is $1.99 for a 16 ounce jar .

Raise a glass to the raisin: Shriveled grapes might not be as exciting as their plump winemaking versions, but raisins can serve as a cheap and natural pick-me-up in the afternoon or after a workout. While high in calories and natural sugar, they are loaded with fiber and can help aid your digestion. Raisins are also a good source of iron with 1.4 milligrams in a half cup. Iron is typically found in animal proteins and if you don't consume meat, raisins are a good source. A 1 lb bag of raisins at Trader Joe's costs $3.69 . (Stock photo)

All about the almond: Almond milk makes my morning oatmeal creamier, but I also like to use it for smoothies - adding bananas, spinach and peanut butter. In addition to being a staple in many vegan diets, it's a great alternative for those who are lactose intolerant or choose not to consume dairy . Many non-dairy milks are now enriched with calcium (essential for bone health) and are high in vitamin D. Trader Joe's Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Milk is $1.99 , making it an affordable option. (Stock photo)

Bananas at an a-peel-ing price: Once upon a time Trader Joe's sold their bananas several to a bag. But, after an elderly lady told Trader Joe's CEO Dan Bane, "Sonny, I may not live to that fourth banana, " the grocery store started selling them individually, and they've been 19 cents ever since. If you are buying fruit with an inedible outer layer - like bananas, oranges, pineapple and mango - you can get away with purchasing non-organic . Just make sure to wash your fruit before you eat it. (Stock photo)

An ode to oats: Not only is oatmeal one of the cheapest and most versatile things you can have for breakfast, oats are also full of healthy complex carbohydrates and fiber, and contain a higher amount of protein and fat than most other grains. Trader Joe's rolled oats are $3.99 and contain 20 servings per bag, which means that - unless you eat oatmeal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner - you will be getting well over a week's worth of this morning cereal. To mix things up, I top my morning oatmeal bowl with almond milk and a variety of fruit, such as bananas and raisins. (Stock photo)

Most of you are probably thinking something along these lines right now: “30 dollars for one person? No way,” or “I’d sure like to find out how I can spend that little on groceries.” As a college student, I know how challenging grocery shopping can be, especially if you’d like to eat healthy. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way – and I say this to even the most skeptical readers.

Now, this next sentence will probably put a few of you off – but stay a minute and hear me out.

I’m vegan. When I tell people this, many offer the same two objections: “you won’t get enough protein in your diet” (let’s save that topic for another article), and “it’s too expensive.” In my experience, cutting out animal products has actually helped me spend less on groceries. So, whether you’re vegan or would just like to reduce your meat intake, this might actually be an opportunity to save a few bucks.

For me, Trader Joe’s on Santa Rosa Avenue is a convenient spot for buying healthy produce on a budget. Of course, there are endless opportunities to load up on fresh fruit and veggies in Sonoma County – from farmers markets to CSAs to your own backyard. But, as we all know, sometimes it’s just easier to hit the grocery store, and there’s no shame in that.

Before I go grocery shopping, I make sure that I have planned my meals so that I only buy what’s necessary to get me through the week. This way, I can ensure that everything I purchase stays fresh and that I don’t waste anything. (Not so fun fact: globally, we throw out about 1.3 billion tons of food a year; and the United States wastes more than $160 billion in food a year.)

If you purchase everything on the grocery list in the above gallery, it should come to just over $30. Keep in mind, this list is for those of you on a really tight budget. If your bank account allows, you can always add a little more – but make sure you’re not wasting food. Follow these tips and I promise you’ll leave the store with more money in your wallet and healthier food in your cart.

