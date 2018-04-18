The Best Places to Stop Along Highway 1 in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 20 Highway 1 stretches for 655 miles along the California Coast, running through Sonoma County for about 56 of those miles. Bodega Bay, Jenner, Fort Ross and Sea Ranch are a few of the towns you’ll pass through when you are making your way along the spectacular North Coast. Click through the gallery to see where to go and what to do when cruising down Highway 1.

Slide 2 of 20 Salmon Creek: Catch some waves at one of Sonoma County's many beaches, one of the most popular is Salmon Creek. You can rent a surfboard from The Northern Light Surf Shop in Bodega. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 20 Saint Teresa of Avila Church: Just off Highway 1, head over to Saint Teresa of Avila Church in Bodega. This church, originally built in 1859, was made famous in Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 classic horror film, "The Birds." (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 20 The Links at Bodega Harbour: Play a round of golf at The Links at Bodega Harbour, which overlooks Bodega Bay. It's been featured on Golf Digest's 'Best Places to Play.' (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 20 Gourmet Au Bay: If you like a liquid lunch, check out Gourmet Au Bay in Bodega Bay. This cozy spot is the Sonoma Coast's only waterside wine bar. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 7 of 20 Terrapin Creek: If upscale yet laid back is more of your vibe, then stop by Terrapin Creek restaurant in Bodega Bay. This renowned restaurant was one of only four Sonoma County eateries to win Michelin stars in 2017. The owners, Andrew Truong and Liya Lin, have created a hospitable atmosphere without the pretension that can sometimes come with a Michelin star. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 8 of 20 Spud Point Crab Company: Carol Anello's clam chowder at the Spud Point Crab Company in Bodega Bay has taken the top spot at Bodega Bay's Chowder Day competition for 12 years in a row. That speaks for itself. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 9 of 20 Whale Watch at Bodega Head: The epic migration of whales peaks from January through May, but is visible during much of the year. Grey whales tend to come closest to the shore on their north bound migration in the springtime from March through June. The southbound migration occurs in the fall in October and November. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 10 of 20 Duncan's Landing: Head north to Duncan's Landing, where big waves crash ashore, creating a weather spectacle for visitors to the Sonoma Coast. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 11 of 20 Goat Rock Beach: Enjoy a hike on the bluffs above Goat Rock beach in Jenner. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 20 Kayak with seals in Jenner: Jenner is known for its seals, which can be seen resting on the beach or swimming along the coast. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 14 of 20 Fort Ross State Historic Park: Venture farther north and you'll find Fort Ross, which was built by the Russians in 1812 and occupied until 1842. This is a great spot for California history buffs. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 15 of 20 Timber Cove Resort: If you're getting tired, pull over at the Timber Cove Resort, located 30 minutes north of Jenner. Recently renovated and re-opened, you can wake up to spectacular views of the Pacific ocean here. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 20 Explore the homes of Sea Ranch: As you continue up Highway 1, you'll find the community of Sea Ranch. Known for its unique architecture, the houses were built to blend into the seaside geography. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 17 of 20 The Sea Ranch Lodge: At the northernmost tip of Sonoma County is the historic Sea Ranch Lodge, which sits on 52 acres of untamed Pacific Coast. With miles of trails to enjoy, you can take a hike and then head back for dinner at the Lodge's Black Point Grille. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 20 Gualala: Although technically not in Sonoma County, you can end your trip in the small charming town of Gualala. It sits on the southern edge of Mendocino County and is known for the beautiful Gualala River and its towering redwoods. (Photo by Christopher Chung)