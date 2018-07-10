Cool Sonoma Food and Drink Items for Hot Weather

Slow it down: And of course, even in hot weather, a hot (spicy) meal can be a really lovely option. Standing over a stove or turning on the oven, however, might not be as inviting. A classic slow food cooker can take the reigns. Great for pulled pork (think sliders with a chilly, flavorful slaw) stews or soup, hot dinner is easy and not so heat-emitting. $59.96, Hardistys Housewares, 1513 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-867-0827, hardistys.com

Sum of its parts: With no-cook meals, the flavor of ingredients really holds. This is a good time to choose from Sonoma's top flavor-makers. Here's a sampling of B.R. Cohn's olive oils (regular and Meyer lemon) and some fig spreads from The Girl and the Fig. $53.10, (reduced from $59), B.R. Cohn Winery and Olive Oils, 15000 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen, 707-938-4064, brcohn.com

Well-Oiled Greens: Summertime means it's high salad season, and it's time to improve on your drizzle. This spray bottle mists the oil on your salad, for an even and lighter distribution. Follow with a squeeze on a bottle of balsamic vinaigrette to add flavor counterpoint and a decorative drizzle. $14 and up, Sign of the Bear Kitchenware, 435 1st St. W, Sonoma, 707-996-3722, facebook.com/Sign-of-the-Bear-Kitchenware-and-Tableware-306265830590

Slow-food movement: Using a food processor is dreamily quick, but the chunky, varied texture of a hand-pestled pesto is exceptional. And the no-cook nature of this sauce is bonus for hot summer days. A mortar and pestle are also good for a tapenade or bruschetta, equally hot day-friendly foods. Sign of the Bear has a variety of mortars and pestles in marble, as well as ceramic suribachis (mortars) and wooden surokojis (pestles). $12 and up, Sign of the Bear Kitchenware, 435 1st St. W, Sonoma, 707-996-3722, facebook.com/Sign-of-the-Bear-Kitchenware-and-Tableware-306265830590

Farm to Syrup: Sonoma Syrup's lavender-infused syrup uses "Provence" lavender grown at Matanzas Creek Winery. This sweet herbal ingredient can enliven margaritas, lemonade, sparkling water, salads and ice cream. Useful for cooking, too. $13.95 (375 ml), Sonoma Syrup Co., P.O. Box 819, Sonoma, 866-419-6353, 707-996-4070, sonomasyrup.com

Cool your coffee: Have your standby hot drink over ice. While you're getting all artisanal about it, add some handcrafted vanilla bean syrup, made right in Sonoma Valley. Made using Madagascar Bourbon and Tahitian vanilla beans, grown and cured abroad in close collaboration with the Sonoma Syrup company, this syrup has many uses including a pour over fruit or ice cream. $14.95-$20.95 (375 ml-750 ml), Sonoma Syrup Co., P.O. Box 819, Sonoma, 866-419-6353, 707-996-4070, sonomasyrup.com

Have your straw and sip it too: The pleasure of sipping icy drinks does not need to be sacrificed for environmental concerns. These re-usable straws are made from super-abundant, fast-growing, green game-changer and hero, bamboo. These can be cleaned with a quick boil. Make room in the silverware caddy! $3.95 (per straw), Kindred Fair Trade Handcrafts, 605 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-579-1459, kindredhandcrafts.com. Photo: Suck On That

If you’re trying to beat the summer heat, and you’re focusing on fixing cooler foods for hot days, here are a few items and ingredients for your kitchen to help keep things cool – Click through the above gallery for details.

Looking for more things to do in Sonoma County? Click here