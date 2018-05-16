Carrie Underwood Arrives in Wine Country, Calls It Her ‘Happy Place’

Carrie Underwood goes wine tasting in Napa Valley and calls it her "happy place". (Photo: instagram.com/carrieunderwood)

Dinner prepared by celebrity chef Michael Chiarello makes for a perfect evening, according to Carrie Underwood. (Photo: instagram.com/carrieunderwood)

Country superstar Carrie Underwood and hockey player husband Mike Fisher have arrived in Napa Valley for a wine country getaway and performance by Underwood at the inaugural Napa festival “Live In The Vineyard Goes Country,” which takes place May 15-17.

The singer-songwriter shared on Instagram earlier today that Napa Valley is her “happy place”. The star also said that she is enjoying “amazing wine” and “beautiful scenery.”

Underwood and family had a “yummy” dinner prepared by Napa Valley celebrity chef Michael Chiarello, with a little help from sous chef Isaiah Fisher – Carrie and Mike’s son. It was a packed first day in Napa, according to Underwood.

