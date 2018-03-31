Bring Spring Inside with These Home Decor Finds

Treelightful: Now that the holiday lights are packed away (right?), hang a few solar powered bulbs from a tree for a playful glow outside your window. Urban Garden, 2313 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa,707) 543-7037, myurbangarden.com

Paper Renovation: Give new life to your walls with this paper floor to ceiling wall-hanging. This colorfully designed textured paper attaches to your wall with simple tacks. A quick way to add fresh drama for the season. Cultivate Home, 186 N Main St Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-824-1400, cultivatehome.com

Sculptural Succulent: Celebrate the beauty of plants without having to water with this galvanized metal wall hanging. Cultivate Home, 186 N Main St Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-824-1400, c ultivatehome.com

Faux Blooms: Of course there's nothing like natural plants and flowers, but sometimes all that authenticity needs a boost from something fake. These faux flowers are real pretty. Ileoni, 120 Kentucky St, Petaluma, 707-762-9611, ileoni.com

Unbreakable Blooms: A little platter with flowers says spring. Melamine says don't worry about dropping it. Ileoni, 120 Kentucky St, Petaluma, 707-762-9611, ileoni.com .

Color Me Cozy: Embrace the new color trends, and bring some brightness to your bed or sofa. Summer Vine, 100 West Spain St., Sonoma, 707-933-8810.

Hang your Greens: Plant some green to match the hillside, and hang it like art in this galvanized metal wall planter. Urban Garden, 2313 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa,707) 543-7037, myurbangarden.com

Flower Bed: Colorful bedding is coming back in style, but neutrals still stun. A pretty bloom pattern gives these linens a fresh look for spring. Prima Linens, 2324 Magowan Drive, 707-544-3252.

In case allergies haven’t made it perfectly clear already, spring has sprung in Sonoma County. But don’t let the neon green grasses and wildflowers hog all the beauty. The indoors can steal some design “inspo” from outside – click through the above gallery for more information.

Looking for more things to do in Sonoma County? Click here