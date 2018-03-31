Bring Spring Inside with These Home Decor Finds

Slide 1 of 10
Flower Bed: Colorful bedding is coming back in style, but neutrals still stun. A pretty bloom pattern gives these linens a fresh look for spring. Prima Linens, 2324 Magowan Drive, 707-544-3252.
Hang your Greens: Plant some green to match the hillside, and hang it like art in this galvanized metal wall planter. Urban Garden, 2313 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa,707) 543-7037, myurbangarden.com
Color Me Cozy: Embrace the new color trends, and bring some brightness to your bed or sofa. Summer Vine, 100 West Spain St., Sonoma, 707-933-8810.
Unbreakable Blooms: A little platter with flowers says spring. Melamine says don't worry about dropping it. Ileoni, 120 Kentucky St, Petaluma, 707-762-9611, ileoni.com.
Faux Blooms: Of course there's nothing like natural plants and flowers, but sometimes all that authenticity needs a boost from something fake. These faux flowers are real pretty. Ileoni, 120 Kentucky St, Petaluma, 707-762-9611, ileoni.com
Sculptural Succulent: Celebrate the beauty of plants without having to water with this galvanized metal wall hanging. Cultivate Home, 186 N Main St Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-824-1400, cultivatehome.com
Paper Renovation: Give new life to your walls with this paper floor to ceiling wall-hanging. This colorfully designed textured paper attaches to your wall with simple tacks. A quick way to add fresh drama for the season. Cultivate Home, 186 N Main St Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-824-1400, cultivatehome.com
Treelightful: Now that the holiday lights are packed away (right?), hang a few solar powered bulbs from a tree for a playful glow outside your window. Urban Garden, 2313 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa,707) 543-7037, myurbangarden.com
