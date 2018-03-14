We’ve had a few big openings in the last few months, from Zoftig and Perch and Plow in Santa Rosa to Duke’s Commons in Healdsburg. But that doesn’t mean we’re not still obsessively following the construction and permitting of several others throwing open their doors in the coming months. Here are some updates on what’s coming (photos in the gallery above).

Les Pascals, Mid-March OPEN!

This French pastry cafe in Glen Ellen brings together husband and wife team Pascal and Pascale Merle’s patisserie skills with Sean Perry’s bread baking finesse. The cherished “Yellow Building” at 13758 Arnold Drive is slated to open in the next week or so, depending on final inspections, according to building owner Christine Hansson.

Parish Cafe, March OPEN!

Robb Lippincott’s wildly popular New Orleans restaurant is close to opening in downtown Santa Rosa, featuring all the po’ boys, beignets and cafe au lait you can shake a Louisiana gater at. The exterior looks fantastic, and fingers are crossed that they’ll get the final go-ahead to open in the coming weeks. 703 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.

Stockhome: Estimated End of April: Oh, we are so excited about this one. The owners of SF Swedish restaurant Plaj will soon open a more casual street food restaurant in Petaluma. They’re doing some pop-up preview dinners in San Francisco, teasing our taste buds with dishes like chicken shwarma with falafel, saffron basmati rice and garlic yogurt, Greek salad with halloumi cheese and Swedish kabob. Why so much Middle Eastern-inspired food? The many cultural influences in the Nordic country include large populations of Greek, Turkish, Israeli, Syrian and Lebanese immigrants whose food has become integrated into the country’s gastro fabric. Stockhome will also offer Lordagsgodis — Saturday candy — which is also a tradition in Sweden where kids load up on sugar for the week. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma.

Jade Room: May

Sift Dessert Bar founder Andrea Ballus is planning a bubbly and small plate spot at 643 Fourth St. in downtown Santa Rosa. Permitting has come through, but they’re a bit behind their much-hoped-for February launch. We say, worth the wait.