Country star Trisha Yearwood is a Food Network star and New York Times best-selling cookbook author? Apparently we’ve been living under a rock, because Yearwood will be joining Chefs Giada De Laurentiis, Napa restaurateurs Masaharu Morimoto and Charlie Palmer, Dominique Crenn and Michael Voltaggio on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at this year’s BottleRock.

For the last three years, the small culinary stage has been a star attraction at the Napa music festival, featuring big names like Martha Stewart, Snoop Dog and last year’s surprise appearance of the Warriors’ Steph Curry during wife Ayesha’s cooking demo. We also pretty much loved seeing Tommy Chong light up a couples years ago, too. The matchup of celebrity chefs and music, television, sports and movie celebrities has resulted in a oddly fascinating and eminently watchable lineup — often just to see the oddball antics.

Other culinary stars appearing on the stage include Top Chef Jr. host Graham Elliot, Top Chef Richard Blais, Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner Johnny Sánchez, Travel Channel star Adam Richman, Top Chef Masters Hubert Keller, Food Network star Chef Duff Goldman, actress, host and cookbook author Tiffani Thiessen, and Bay Area favorite chefs Tony Cervone, Tyler Rodde and Aaron Meneghelli. KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem keeps the whole circus together as emcee.

Joining them onstage, look for a weird and wonderful gathering of names like Halsey, Snoop Dogg, actor/comedian George Lopez, Olympic Gold Medal Winner Shaun White, Mike D, Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., MLB all-time home run king Barry Bonds, Harlem Globetrotters, boxing great and cookbook author Laila Ali (does literally everyone have a cookbook these days?) Michael Franti, Tré Cool of Green Day, Gary “Baba Booey” of The Howard Stern Show, E-40, Shakey Graves, future NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, Warren G, NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Tank and the Bangas, Joe Kwon of the Avett Brothers, Dan the Automator, KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez, The Alive and City of Napa Mayor Jill Techel.

Sadly, if you don’t already have tickets to the three-day event, May 25-27, you’re out of luck, since they’re long sold out. You can enter Williams Sonoma “Ultimate Trip To BottleRock” Sweepstakes which includes deluxe accommodations at Napa Valley’s Silverado Resort and a pair of three-day passes to the festival. Or just watch your friends’ Instagram accounts to see what you’re missing.

If you’re wondering, the nosh lineup is pretty much the same as previous years, with a handful of additions and includes: Morimoto Napa, Bouchon Bakery, Estate Events by Meadowood, La Toque, Mustards Grill, Oenotri, Torc, La Taberna, Cole’s Chop House, The Q Restaurant and Bar, Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ, Angéle, Boon Fly Cafe/FARM, Goose & Gander, Bistro Don Giovanni, Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill, Redd Wood, Miminashi, Napa Palisades Saloon, Stone Brewing Co., Southside Café, Jax White Mule Diner, Taqueria Rosita, Il Posto Trattoria, Eight Noodle Shop, Kara’s Cupcakes, Bui Bistro, Foodshed, The Farmer’s Wife, Ristorante Allegria, Ben & Jerry’s and Sweetie Pies along with food trucks from around the Bay Area.