10 Best Restaurants in Wine Country, According to 400,000 OpenTable Reviews

10. Cordeiros Steakhouse, Napa: OpenTable diners hungry for a steak head to Cordeiros in Napa. White tablecloths and stone walls set the scene for a classic steakhouse experience that features Prime Angus Rib Eye, Filet Mignon and Niman Ranch New York Steak from the Mesquite Grill. For red meat skeptics, there's seafood, pasta, soups, and salads. cordeirosssteakhouse.com

9. Terra Restaurant, St. Helena: Terra, a Napa Valley institution, has been serving up "Asian-accented California cuisine" to St. Helena locals and visitors since 1988. Run by husband-and-wife team team Lissa Doumani and Hiro Sone work closely with local growers and farmers; the restaurant received a Michelin star in 2007, and each year since. OpenTable diners love the food and the ambiance. terrarestaurant.com (Courtesy photo)

8. Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford: The view, the crew and the food make Auberge du Soleil a restaurant OpenTable diners return to, year after year. This dining destination, housed in a luxury Napa resort, has been around for 35 years and its Executive Chef, Robert Curry, has earned 12 consecutive Michelin stars for his Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. With 15,000 bottles in stock, the restaurant has one of the most extensive wine cellars in Napa Valley. aubergedusoleil.aubergeresorts.com/dining (Courtesy photo)

7. Terrapin Creek Cafe & Restaurant, Bodega Bay: A crown jewel of the Sonoma County restaurant scene, Terrapin Creek serves up a Michelin-starred dining experience on the Sonoma Coast. OpenTable diners shower the restaurant with superlatives in their reviews, praising the food and the service. terrapincreekcafe.com (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

6. Gatehouse Restaurant at Greystone, St. Helena: The historic Culinary Institute of America (CIA) facility in St. Helena is host to another OpenTable favorite: Gatehouse Restaurant at Greystone. Here, CIA students serve up contemporary dishes featuring fresh regional ingredients, some of which are sourced from the institute's own farm and herb gardens. ciarestaurantgroup.com/gatehouse-restaurant (Courtesy photo)

5. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, Fulton: It seems visitors to Wine Country have some of their best dining experiences at wineries. Sonoma County superstar winery Kendall-Jackson made OpenTable's list for their Wine and Food pairings, which include a five-course pairing, a chocolate pairing, and a cheese pairing. The winery also hosts a farm-to-table dinner series, June through October. kj.com (Courtesy photo)

4. Kenzo Napa, Napa: An authentic (and expensive) Japanese dining experience in Napa comes in on number 4 on the OpenTable list. Kenzo Napa, led by three-Michelin-starred chef Hiroyuki Kanda, offers a fixed price menu of sushi and kaiseki at $225 per person. Wines from owner Kenzo Tsujimoto's Napa winery are also on the menu, as well as sake. kenzonapa.com (Courtesy photo)

3. Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg: Dining Editor Heather Irwin called Guiso a "jewel box of a restaurant" when it opened in 2016. It seems OpenTable reviewers agree. The small Healdsburg restaurant may only have a handful of tables, but its mix between Caribbean and Salvadorian cuisine provides miles of worldly flavor. Visit on Facebook . (Photo by Heather Irwin)

2. Mayo Reserve Room, Kenwood: Another wine and food pairing that made OpenTable's list, Mayo's Reserve Room serves up a culinary experience that features seven artisan bites prepared by Executive Chef John Locher paired with seven wines, crafted by winemaker Michael Berthoud. Summer pairing menu available here . mayofamilywinery.com

1. St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, Santa Rosa: This Santa Rosa winery gets a five star rating from OpenTable diners for its wine and food pairing experience. The multi-course pairing ($72) features small dishes prepared by Executive Chef Bryan Jones, paired with Artisan Collection St. Francis wines. The pairing is hosted by a wine expert. stfranciswinery.com

Looking for the best restaurants in Wine Country? Online reservation service OpenTable has just released its 2018 list of the top 10 restaurants in Sonoma and Napa. This year, a Sonoma County winery took the number one spot (for their wine and food pairing experience), followed by four other five star-rated Sonoma County wineries and restaurants, and five Napa County restaurants (it’s a tie between Sonoma and Napa in this latest face-off). Click through the above gallery to see the top 10 local restaurants, based on more than 400,000 OpenTable reviews.

