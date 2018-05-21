10 Best Restaurants in Wine Country, According to 400,000 OpenTable Reviews

Looking for the best restaurants in Wine Country? Online reservation service OpenTable has just released its 2018 list of the top 10 restaurants in Sonoma and Napa. This year, a Sonoma County winery took the number one spot (for their wine and food pairing experience), followed by four other five star-rated Sonoma County wineries and restaurants, and five Napa County restaurants (it’s a tie between Sonoma and Napa in this latest face-off). Click through the above gallery to see the top 10 local restaurants, based on more than 400,000 OpenTable reviews. 

